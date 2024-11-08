Fight between younger children escalates to teen shooting 14-year-old in head in Detroit

A fight between two children Thursday in Detroit ended with two people shot, including a 14-year-old boy.

According to Detroit police, a 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were fighting on Delaware Street, not far from the Lodge Freeway, around 6 p.m. A 14-year-old and 13-year-old then got involved as they tried to break it up.

"They're exchanging words back and forth, back and forth. Another 13-year-old somehow related comes down to break them up," said Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

While the fight continued, a 16-year-old and his mother also came to the scene. That's when the 16-year-old allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting the 14-year-old in the head and his mother in the arm.

"Mom tries to stop him. He pulls out a gun and starts shooting," Fitzgerald said.

The 14-year-old victim is currently in "extremely critical" condition, police said.

"Right now, over a silliness fight between a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old, we have a 14-year-old that’s in critical condition. He’s in surgery now and our suspect's mom who was shot in the arm," Fitzgerald said. "Just the fact that he brought a gun to an argument between a 6 and 8-year-old and thought that was the right thing to do."

Police said the shooter was arrested, along with another person who touched the gun after shots were fired.