Fight at Southfield bar leads to man being shot in the arm

By Jack Nissen
Published  July 18, 2024 6:12am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Southfield police pulled over the victim's vehicle late Thursday night.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fight between two men at a bar in Southfield escalated to a shooting late Wednesday night, police said.

Patrol units stopped one of those involved while they were traveling to the hospital after at least one person was shot.

According to Southfield police, the fight happened at the Starters Baron Evergreen near 10 Mile. At one point, the suspect fired shots, injuring the victim in the arm.

The victim then got in a car with a friend and drove to the hospital when police stopped them on 10 Mile and Evergreen. 

The individual was then taken to a nearby hospital, where they were reported in serious condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the case is under investigation.

