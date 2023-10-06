Firefighters don't just fight fires anymore - Oakland County crews put hazard responses to the test

Barreling into a smoked-out building, firefighters accompanied by FOX 2's own Scott Wolchek gave the reporter a firsthand experience he won't soon forget.

It's part of Fire Ops, a program at Oakland County Community College that's hosted by 11 different departments across the county. At the Auburn Hills campus, government officials and public servants got a firsthand taste of what firefighters do best.

"It's not like the movies," said Waterford Regional Chief Matt Covey.

And firefighters don't just fight fires anymore either.

"The fire service isn’t just going in fighting fires every day. We've morphed into hazardous materials, confined space rescue. EMS is a big portion of our job," he said.

One of the exhibits of the day was breaching a building with fake smoke billowing out of its doors and windows. Turns out real smoke is even darker.

"All I could see was the tank had a glowing thing on the back of it," said Mike McFall. "I already had respect, but it just went up a few notches."

McFall is a Michigan lawmaker who represents several southern Oakland County communities.

And it wasn't just state reps that took part.

"The amount of physical exertion, involved the teamwork involved they really have to trust each other," said Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel, who later tried his hand at putting out a fire in a car. He also learned Friday that it wasn't just fire hazards they respond to. "I didn’t realize firefighters went into buildings while shooters are actively shooting."

"It’s amazing what firefighters go through it gives me a new appreciation for the work they do," said Greimel.