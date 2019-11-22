Firehouse Pub chili cookoff Nov. 23

Firefighters and police officers in St. Clair Shores are heating up the kitchen with a chili cookoff on Saturday, Nov. 23.

You can join the festivities for just a $10 donation. The cookoff is at 23018 Greater Mack Ave. All proceeds go to Detroit Fire Dept. Firewives Julie Alef and Sue Francis, and to the family of Macomb County dispatcher Erika Ladas.

Mike Urban and Chef Rich Stiltner joined us in studio to tell us more and share one of their chili recipes with us, which you can get below.

Chili recipe

1oz sugar

1oz salt

1oz pepper

3oz honey

1/2 oz granulated onion

1/2 oz granulated garlic

3 oz chili powder

Teaspoon coriander

Teaspoon red cayenne pepper

Teaspoon red pepper flakes

5lb ground beef

2lb venison back strap

1 lb ground pork

5 lb can San marzano tomatoes

1 large white onion (diced)

2 green pepper (diced)

I red pepper (diced)

1 japeno no seeds

3 cloves garlic (minced)

1 oz of oil in heated pot

Sweat onions

Put in meat cook till brown

Add peppers cook down till soft.

Add tomatoes and seasoning

Cook on low till desired thickness add water if you want it thinner

