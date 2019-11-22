Firehouse Pub chili cookoff Nov. 23
(FOX 2) - Firefighters and police officers in St. Clair Shores are heating up the kitchen with a chili cookoff on Saturday, Nov. 23.
You can join the festivities for just a $10 donation. The cookoff is at 23018 Greater Mack Ave. All proceeds go to Detroit Fire Dept. Firewives Julie Alef and Sue Francis, and to the family of Macomb County dispatcher Erika Ladas.
Mike Urban and Chef Rich Stiltner joined us in studio to tell us more and share one of their chili recipes with us, which you can get below.
Chili recipe
1oz sugar
1oz salt
1oz pepper
3oz honey
1/2 oz granulated onion
1/2 oz granulated garlic
3 oz chili powder
Teaspoon coriander
Teaspoon red cayenne pepper
Teaspoon red pepper flakes
5lb ground beef
2lb venison back strap
1 lb ground pork
5 lb can San marzano tomatoes
1 large white onion (diced)
2 green pepper (diced)
I red pepper (diced)
1 japeno no seeds
3 cloves garlic (minced)
1 oz of oil in heated pot
Sweat onions
Put in meat cook till brown
Add peppers cook down till soft.
Add tomatoes and seasoning
Cook on low till desired thickness add water if you want it thinner