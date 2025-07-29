Fireworks thrown during Sterlingfest leads to felony charges against teen

The Brief A teenager was charged with explosives-related counts after allegedly throwing fireworks at groups of people during Sterlingfest A police officer's arm was burned while their K-9 unit was impacted by the explosion. The 16-year-old threw fireworks into two groups of people last Friday.



A teenager is facing felony charges for throwing fireworks at groups of people during a popular festival in Sterling Heights.

A police officer's arm was burned by one of the fireworks while the second device was thrown into a group of people, going off near a gas station.

What we know:

A 16-year-old is charged with placing explosives near property causing physical injury, possession of explosives with intent to terrorize, and injuring an officer.

The teenager is being held at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center ahead of their pretrial hearing in August.

The arraignment follows an incident at Sterlingfest last Friday when a juvenile threw fireworks at two groups of people. The first device was thrown at a carnival area and the second near a BP gas station.

What we don't know:

Because the defendant is a minor, their identity will not released.

Dig deeper:

During the incident, a Sterling Heights police officer had their arm burned while their K-9 was "noticeably affected by the noise," the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

"At a community event meant to bring people together, a juvenile allegedly threw mortar fireworks, creating an extremely dangerous situation. We’re taking this matter seriously and will pursue appropriate action," Lucido said.

