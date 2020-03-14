First coronavirus cases seen in Puerto Rico

article

Officials say tests have confirmed three cases of the new coronavirus in Puerto Rico, the first for the U.S. territory.

Gov. Wanda Vazquez said Friday night that the public school system would close for 14 days and that no cruise ships or the ferry from the Dominican Republic would be allowed to dock.

Vazquez said one of the cases involved a local man who had relatives who traveled off the island and the other two are tourists from northern Italy who arrived on a cruise ship.

Even before the announcement, several events including concerts and a circus performance had been canceled on the island due to worries about the virus, which has spread around the world. The University of Puerto Rico and some private colleges canceled classes.

