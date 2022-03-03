Flat Rock IDs abandoned underground storage tank as potential source of latest chemical leak

article

The city of Flat Rock has identified what it believes to be the latest source of a chemical leak in its backwater systems as an abandoned underground storage tank.

During investigations of the surrounding environment, radar and old site maps helped guide an excavator to the tank, which is near the Huroc Park property.

Authorities from the state's environmental department used a curtain boom in the city's backwaters to contain the hazardous material, which appears similar to that of the tank that was located by authorities.

It's been underground "for many years" and the material inside had a similar appearance to the material found in the backwater, the city said in an update. Samples have since been sent to the Coast Guard for analysis.

Results are still pending.

Crews first identified the chemical leak on Feb. 21 when a fisherman found an oily substance present in the backwater running parallel to the Huron. The potential contaminants led to the closure of Huroc Park. It will reopen March 4.

Flat Rock recently dealt with a separate chemical spill when an accident at the nearby Ford plant led to evacuations of dozens of homes. Dangerous levels of benzene were found in parts of the city's sewer system.