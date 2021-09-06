Flat Rock residents deal with evacuations after Ford plant accident as United Way lends a hand

As evacuations continue in Flat Rock, volunteers with the United Way of Southeastern Michigan are spending their labor day tirelessly passing out information and answering questions.

"We have people going from door-to-door knocking on residents' homes to not only share information in paper form but also giving them a warm, friendly person to ask questions," said Shelly Watts, United Way VP Southeastern Michigan.

"That helps a lot of the anxiety," said resident Tristan Shears. "Knowing people are on foot doing what they can, for our residents."

Dangerous levels of benzene were found in parts of the city's sewer system last week. Now there is a concern the fumes could have made their way into people's homes.

As a precaution, the state recommends folks evacuate who live in the area bounded by I-75 to the east— Gibraltar Road to the north— Cahill Road to the west and Woodruff road to the south.

"We’re hanging in there," Shears said. "A lot of us have evacuated who have younger children, and families that want to make sure their kids aren’t getting this exposure."

The United Way answered the call to get the word out. But with at least 465 homes to stop by, and they need every volunteer they can get.

"A lot of people are up north right now and we are happy people are enjoying their labor day weekend," said Watts. "But it’s also making our canvassing difficult, because more people who can come down here to volunteer and canvas, the quicker we can spread information to residents."

Last week Ford discovered a pipe leaked that carries gasoline used to fuel vehicles built at their Flat Rock Assembly Plant. Ford says they're covering the costs for the evacuations. Meanwhile, the United Way has a message for the homeowners who are caught in uncertainty.

"We are going to be out here until the job is done until every single resident has either information in their hand, that we can give them that information we are going to keep going until that’s done," she said.

If you live in Flat Rock and have questions or would like to volunteer to help the United Way, call 211.

