Flint mayor sued for $10 million by former fire chief who says he was fired for not lying

Raymond Barton — the former Flint fire chief — was fired when he says, he refused to lie for Mayor Sheldon Neely.

"Mr. Barton is a well-respected member of our community," said his attorney Arnold Reed. "He has been a member of this community pretty much since the second grade. He is loved, he is very well respected, he has given his life to public service."

Barton is now suing the mayor for $10 million.

"I explained to him when he gave me the option to be fired or resign that I hadn’t done anything, I have always followed his direction - but at this time I refused to lie for him," said Barton.

The lawsuit stems from a fatal house fire in May of last year. Two boys were found upstairs, but ultimately died about a week later.

Firefighters found the boys after two other firefighters claimed they had searched the upstairs, and didn’t find anyone.

"This is the bedroom right here where one of the kids was laying here in the doorway," Barton said, holding up evidence photos.

The former fire chief says he determined the original firefighters were lying, but he says the mayor wanted him to falsify reports - claiming he instructed Barton to change his factual findings and recommendations.

"His marching orders were to go in front of the city council, and take the dive for the major - and Ray refused," Reed said.

Nine days later, Raymond Burton’s employment was terminated - after more than 30 years with the Flint Fire Department.

"So to do that, I feel like a person in the military getting a dishonorable discharge," Barton said. "The problem is, I didn't do anything wrong - all I did was tell the truth."

FOX 2: "What do you ultimately want to see happen?"

"My name cleared," he said.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely declined to comment on the case.

