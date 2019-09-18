Flint police chief involved in shooting, arrest of suspects

article

Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson was involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson heard shooting in the area and responded when he witnessed gunfire between suspects in the 3500 block of Lynn Street in Flint at 4 p.m.

Johnson shot one of the suspects, while police arrested both. The suspect who was shot is being treated at a nearby hospital.

The police chief was not injured, while the condition of the suspect has not been released.

No other information will be released until further notice, according to a police spokesman.

