Orion Township Carjacking: Police hold press conference after arrest

The Brief The Oakland County Sheriff is holding a press conference with an update on a carjacking and nonfatal shooting on Tuesday. The suspect is an Ann Arbor man, who shot a woman while waiting outside a mall.



The Oakland County Sheriff is holding a press conference a day after an Ann Arbor man was taken into custody in connection with a carjacking and shooting on Tuesday evening.

The victim is expected to survive. The suspect has not yet been identified because he has not been arraigned.

You can watch the press conference in the player above.

The backstory:

A suspect shot a woman in front of her young son during a carjacking Tuesday evening in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County sheriff.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Baldwin Commons near I-75.

The victim was with her son outside a Panera Bread at the shopping plaza when authorities say the 25-year-old suspect from Ann Arbor approached her. There was a confrontation before the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the woman. He then took her keys and sped away in her vehicle.

Using drones and license plate readers, authorities located the stolen vehicle about 17 miles away in Groveland Township. There was a brief chase before the suspect crashed and was arrested.

The woman who was shot suffered a gunshot wound to the hip. She underwent surgery and is expected to be OK.