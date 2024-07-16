Flooded Ore Lake causes issues for nearby residents, lake remains closed

There’s more lake than usual these days in Hamburg Township, Livingston County – and that's not exactly a good thing.

"It’s as bad as it gets," said Kyle Anderson.

Kyle and Jaclyn Anderson of Hamburg Township now have to wade their way through the water on their front lawn, carrying their sons, Max and Nick, after heavy rain flooded Ore Lake behind them.

"Right now, we’re going fish hunting. We’re walking around and seeing all of the fish," Kyle said. "There was a turtle we saw earlier, so the ducks come up in the yard."

But it’s not all aquatic fun.

According to Hamburg Township officials, the lake is closed for recreational use due to a sewer break that dumped a lot of raw sewage into the water.

E. Coli levels raised serious concerns after water samples were taken from the northern part of the lake on Sunday and Monday. The results exceed the safe level for swimming, according to Livingston County health officials.

"That’s why we’re wearing the boots and carrying the boys. I know that they would love to play in it, but we were told to keep them out," Kyle said.

"We’re just ready for it to go back to normal. It’s been a lot. Luckily, we’ve got great neighbors that have let us park in dry land for the week," Jaclyn added.

Drains appeared to be overwhelmed, and several neighbors brought out their own water pumping systems. The Township... also planning to get weed harvesters out in a nearby river when the water recedes.

But for many waterfront neighbors like the Andersons...they're simply counting the days before they can dry off.

"We’re up on a crawl space so we’ll put a couple blowers or fans under there to dry it out the best we can, but everything in the garage is up on palates, they’re off the ground, so just let it dry out," Kyle said.