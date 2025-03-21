Following Corewell hospital parking garage shooting, trauma centers activate

The Brief Community resources kicked in following a scare in Troy when a shooting at a hospital parking garage sent the area into lockdown The 25-year-old victim is expected to recover - while the suspect is still awaiting to be arraigned Nonprofits around the area are fielding calls and taking requests for help due to the severity of the incident and fear around mass casualty events



One person is in custody, another recovering from his injuries, while the community around Troy in Oakland County is seeking ways to move on following a lockdown Thursday morning.

A shooting at the Corewell Health Beaumont Troy hospital parking garage led to a massive police response. Community resources will now help those traumatized by the incident.

Big picture view:

Nonprofits like the Common Ground Resource and Crisis Center in Pontiac and the Oakland Community Health Network are servicing those that found themselves under lockdown or near the massive police response on Thursday morning.

Both groups service a growing need that appears following major police responses and mass casualty events that can traumatize residents both young and old.

"There were people in this area who may have also had loved ones under lockdown at the hospital or the local schools that had to into lockdown," said Jamie Ayers, of Common Ground. "That can be very emotional."

The health network, Trisha Zizumba says resiliency networks are key to helping people after moments like the hospital shooting.

"Being able to have a place for the community to go where they feel that they’re safe and have somebody to talk to is extremely important," she said.

Related article

Dig deeper:

The roots of many support systems can be found after the splash pad shooting in 2024, when a gunman opened fire at guests at the water park last summer.

"Especially with the shooting that happened at the splash pad, so people are a little more hypervigilant right now because it hasn’t been that long and it can be very activating," said Ayers.

The Troy police chief agreed, saying during a press conference following the suspect's arrest that trauma centers like those were already working to help others.

"There’s going to be some people that walk away from what happened yesterday and go about their day and be okay," said Ayers. "And there’s going to be some people who - it might paralyze them to do anything else for the next day or the weekend and all of that is okay.

"Everyone responds differently," she added.