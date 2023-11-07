Forgotten Harvest, Area Agency on Aging 1B need help as holiday food demand surges

Food insecurity is a challenge many Metro Detroiters face every day.

"Our pantry line, service line, is up 30 percent year over year from last year," said Tim Hudson, Forgotten Harvest. "We want the need to go away and right now the need in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties is pretty high for food insecurity. Usually in a budget, food gets cut."

And with Thanksgiving and Christmas just weeks away, organizations like Forgotten Harvest are needed now more than ever.

"Everybody is (all) hands on deck, we’re seeing longer lines at the pantries which is making us try to rescue and acquire more food," said Hudson, the chief development officer.

The warehouse inside of the new facility for Forgotten Harvest is 80,000 square feet, a lot of room - but the food can’t move, without volunteers.

"We need volunteers at our warehouse on Eight Mile to help us repack and glean the food that needs to go out to the community," Hudson said. "And so we're looking now for 75 volunteers a shift."

On Tuesday volunteers from companies including Triple-A and Comerica Bank were on-site helping to pack holiday meal kits.

"You feel really good about helping your community helping others and being able to donate your time to something that’s so worthy," said Jennifer Szlaga, volunteer, from Comerica Bank.

Organizations like Forgotten Harvest also benefit from monetary donations.

"Our community needs our neighbors we have neighbors in need and neighbors who are willing to help," Hudson said.

And the Area Agency On Aging 1B also hopes the community will lend a hand and help it raise funds for its Holiday Meals On Wheels Program.

"With the rising costs we’re finding that the festive holiday meals are becoming more expensive so yes, there is a need to raise more funds," said Jenny Jarvis, Area Agency on Aging 1B. "We need to raise about $80,000 a year to provide all of the seniors in need with a holiday meal."

To learn more about how you can help reduce hunger throughout Metro Detroit go to _______

"Come help us reduce food insecurity and hunger in our community," Hudson said.

To donate or learn more about each organization:

