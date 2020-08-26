Forgotten Harvest, Chandler Park Academy team up for food supply help for families in need

With so many out of work amid the pandemic and children starting school again, the need for food is greater than ever.

A metro Detroit school district teamed up with some charities to pack up trunks with boxes of food on Wednesday afternoon.

"We have a full plate here - we have the protein, the diary, the grains and some extra special treats today," said Krista Poole of Forgotten Harvest.

Forgotten Harvest and the Chandler Park Academy school district in Harper Woods teamed up to feed hundreds of families.

"This is our first time doing this event here on campus, we are just trying to help out the families that are in need socially, emotionally and academically," said Ken Williams from Chandler Park.

"We have people who never thought that they never be in a food line," said Poole. "We (help them) keep that dignity and we send them home with some beautiful, wonderful food. We hope it helps just a little bit to ease the pain."

Advertisement

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, Forgotten Harvest and Chandler Park Academy says parents are facing a multitude of challenges from job loss to health concerns.

"The kids are at home 24/7 since March, so a lot more food consumption is needed," Williams said.

"If you come here to receive food, we're going to feed you," Pool said.

And they're always looking for more volunteers so they can distribute more food to people who need it.

Learn more at https://www.forgottenharvest.org/