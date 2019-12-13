Fork N Pint wine dinner Dec. 19

Fork N Pint in Waterford will be hosting a five-course wine dinner on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Owner Ted Teeter and chef Brian Coleman joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the dinner and to show us how to make chicken marsala. You can get their recipe below.

You can make a reservation by calling 248-791-3256. If you mention FOX 2 the restaurant is offering 10% off the ticket price of $50 per person.

FORK N PINT'S CHICKEN MARSALA FOR WINE DINNER

RECIPE

½ tsp of shallots

½ tsp garlic

½ cup wild mushrooms

¼ cup of marsala wine

½ cup heavy whip cream

¼ cup of chicken stock

10 oz of floured pan fried chicken breast

(chicken can be pre cooked ahead)

assembly

hot saute pan, add oil garlic and shallots, adjust heat to not burn

add mushrooms and sweat

add wine and brandy, burn out alcohol

add chicken stock and heavy cream

reduce sauce by ¼

add chicken

saute 1 minute

pour over mash potatoes and garnish with fresh chopped parsley