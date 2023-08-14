Former 910 AM host Monica Conyers not surprised at station's format change

Just days after Urban talk 910 AM The Superstation dropped formats, Monica Conyers spoke candidly about the end of an era for Detroit radio.

"There will be a void. I do know that there is going to be a void because I do listen, too," she said.

The former Detroit City Councilwoman had multiple runs hosting shows on 910 AM only to get the boot along with hosts from all the other shows that served a predominantly Black audience.

She shared the email received from station management breaking the news.

"I guess I didn’t understand it because it didn’t really have anyone’s particular name on it," she said. "And so, I sent an email back and I was like, 'So who is this to?" And he was like, 'Everybody.' And I was like, Oh okay, well thank you.'"

Station owner Kevin Adell’s spokesperson confirms to FOX 2, the new all-sports format is already on the air largely supplied by ESPN.

Conyers says the change is not entirely a surprise with only 2,000 active listeners in the old format.

"Right now, if everybody was still on, the same people that called your show, they called my show they call the table show, they call the phone show, they called the bad show, it’s the same people. Most of the people never called the show."

An interview request for Adell was denied.

Conyers gave us some insight into her complex history with the station and a controversial exit over an alleged violation of corporate policy in 2017.

"Kevin and I are friends. We’re okay," she said. "So I know people are going to be like well why she talking about Kevin in a good way when before he said he’d fire me and I said no, I quit here’s my resignation letter. You know I quit, you’re mad because I quit.

"But Kevin’s kind of a little emotional and he does things just because, and then, but he doesn’t mean harm by it."

Despite the void in public affairs broadcasting in the Black Community, she says there's still a chance they can have the last word.

"There are a lot of preachers who can help buy it," she said. "Our community college can help buy it. I mean he was going to donate it for free."



