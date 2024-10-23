Former Bosnian refugee says nonprofit Samaritas helped family settle into US after fleeing war

In the 1990s, Anida Sabanovic was just a teenager when her family left their homeland - everything and everyone they had ever known - to escape the war in Bosnia.

"You start thinking about the atrocities you have left behind," she said. "My family and I lived four years through the war and had to move a couple of times within our country due to the conflict."

But moving to a new continent - a new country - with a new language, was entering the complete unknown - and she remembers her father as they left.

"He was crying," said Sabanovic. "He called his parents last and he just couldn't hold back, because you don't know what you're going into - so you don't know if you're going to see them."

Leaving was difficult - so was coming to Michigan - but the non-profit Samaritas made the transition a lot easier. It specializes the resettlement of refugees -finding housing jobs and more for Anida's family.

"Samaritas was really instrumental with supporting my family - relocating my family," she said.

It gave them a great start - Sabanovic now has her own family, she's a vice president with Comerica Bank - and she is the chair of Friday's multicultural gala celebrating the work that Samaritas has done for 90 years.

"This is a small way for me to give back and to show the love that I have for this organization," she said.

Because all those years ago - and still today - this organization helps give new Americans - a new life.

"This doesn't only impact individuals who are newcomers, but they also are helping future generations

"My life in America could have been completely different had it not been for their help," she said.

If you'd like to be part of these resettlement efforts - join us for the Samaritas Ripples Gala - that's Friday night - at MGM Grand.

Visit Samaritas.org for more information.

Anida Sabanovic



