Michigan lawmakers push reforms amid alleged police misuse of Flock cameras

The Brief Retired Detroit Police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt is blasting the increasing number of police officers around the country accused of misusing Flock Safety cameras. Just this month, a North Carolina police officer was charged with allegedly using her department’s Flock network over 30 times to spy on her boyfriend’s ex-wife. In Missouri, another officer was investigated for using license plate readers to follow his ex-wife’s driving habits.



If you think Flock Safety technology is in the news more and more, you aren’t imagining things. And while most news stories have to do with privacy and data storage, there’s an increasing number of police officers across the country accused of using Flock tools to stalk exes or co-workers.

It’s prompting Michigan state lawmakers to push for training reforms.

What they're saying:

Retired Detroit Police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt is blasting the increasing number of police officers around the country accused of misusing Flock Safety cameras and license plate readers.

Using them to stalk people and violate privacy rights rather than for their intended purpose: catching criminals and solving crimes when seconds count.

"Flock to me, is a great tool for law enforcement," said Dolunt. "They’ve made arrests based on a Flock camera. That’s what it’s there for. But when you abuse it, what happens? City council starts saying ‘no,’ we don’t want it, no, we don’t want it' and cases that could have been closed aren’t because of the officer's ignorance of the law."

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Big picture view:

Just this month, a North Carolina police officer was charged with allegedly using her department’s Flock network over 30 times to spy on her boyfriend’s ex-wife.

In Missouri, another officer was investigated for using license plate readers to follow his ex-wife’s driving habits, and in Wisconsin, a deputy resigned after being accused of using Flock to watch a female co-worker.

"We’re at a point now with the politics in this country and everyone is tense," said Dolunt. "We want the people to trust us, and you people should trust us. But you wonder why there’s questions when people are doing stupid stuff and it’s stupid! They don’t need to be in law enforcement. They’re bad for law enforcement."

Now some Lansing lawmakers are working to update the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, or 'MCOLES,' and overhaul training and accountability to stop the misuse.

However, not everyone is sure more policy is the answer.

"So should there be more training with MCOLES? Or that sort of thing how officers should support that technology," said Dolunt. "You don’t need training. You need common sense. You’re breaking the trust of the people. That camera is there for you to check a bad guy, to check a plate. Not to go follow your boyfriend, your ex, you think they’re cheating, your husband or your wife. No! They’re not committing a crime. And if they’re your ex, there’s a reason they’re your ex. They don’t want to be with you. So, you don’t need training, you need common sense."

What's next:

Lawmakers are also working to change how officers are trained in handling evidence gathered through Flock so it can not be exploited.