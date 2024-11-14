Former Detroit Lions player Antwione Williams charged in connection to Jan. 6 capitol riots

article

A former Detroit Lion has been charged for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the US capitol on Thursday.

Court documents say former linebacker Leander Antwione Williams received 15 charges, including:

1 count Assaulting an officer

3 counts of Civil Disorder

1 count of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

2 counts of Disorderly Conduct

4 counts of Engaging in violence in a restricted building or grounds

2 counts of Disorderly Conduct at a Capitol Building

2 counts of Physical violence in the Capitol Grounds or Building.

A judge said Williams was identified after the FBI began posting pictures of him on July 2021 at the US Capitol that day, being captioned ‘AFO-419’ for people who were assigned to help find out who he was. In September 2022, authorities say the FBI was given a tip regarding Williams' identity, pointing to his Instagram account where he is seen wearing a New Era Golf Hat, the same hat AFO-419 was wearing on Jan. 6.

In other photos, Williams is seen wearing a set of keys on his right hip, a red key fob used for Chevrolet model cars, including Camaros from 2016 and later. According to authorities, footage from the capitol grounds that day showed AFO-419 wearing the same red key fob on his hip.

A judge said based off videos and photos of AFO-419, the descriptions matched those of Williams.

Officials say FBI agents reviewed Williams' credit card records in August. In doing so, they spotted a purchase on Jan. 6, 2021 in a parking lot at the Rosslyn Metro Center across the Potomac River from Washington DC.

Authorities say Williams was one of the first rioters to breach the perimeter on the grounds that day. He, with the rioters, grabbed a bike rack barricade, attempting to move through when he was pushed away by an officer. Williams allegedly responded by jumping up and bringing his hand and arm into an officer's head forcefully. Williams was again pushed off by another officer.

18 minutes later, Williams allegedly grabbed and pushed two other officers. Afterward, when rioters took over the West Plaza, officials say Williams joined in chants of "USA!" and pumped his fist over his head.

Williams remained with the crowd until the evening, according to court documents.

In 2016, Williams was selected by the Detroit Lions in the NFL draft as their linebacker. He was eventually waived, landing him with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. His career took him to the Seattle Seahawks, the Carolina Panthers, to the DC Defenders. He was waived from each team.

This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this story when we learn more information regarding Williams.