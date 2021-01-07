Dingell On Capitol Riot: “we know that there was collusion"
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell shares her thoughts on the Capitol Riot saying "we know that there was collusion"
Trump rails against Twitter from @POTUS handle after platform permanently suspends his account
After having his personal Twitter account permanently suspended Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted from the official government @POTUS account four times, ranting against the social media company before the tweets were removed by Twitter.
West Virginia state lawmaker charged after storming US Capitol with pro-Trump mob
A West Virginia state lawmaker has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters, the Justice Department announced Friday.
Pelosi says House will move forward on 2nd impeachment if Trump doesn’t ‘immediately resign’
Democrats are discussing whether to move forward with impeaching President Donald Trump if his Cabinet doesn’t try to remove him for the mob assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Pelosi spoke with chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff on preventing Trump from initiating nuclear attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has inquired with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing President Donald Trump from initiating a nuclear strike in the last remaining days of his presidency.
DOJ: 13 suspects in pro-Trump Capitol riot, including man pictured behind Pelosi’s desk, federally charged
The U.S. Department of Justice said 13 suspects involved in the pro-Trump riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday have been charged for various crimes in federal court.
Reddit bans subreddit group ‘r/DonaldTrump’ for 'repeated policy violations' after Capitol riot
Reddit has banned the subreddit group "r/DonaldTrump" from its platform after repeated violations of its policies in recent days amid the violent breach by supporters of the president at the U.S. Capitol.
Pelosi aide says laptop stolen from her office during pro-Trump riot at US Capitol
A spokesperson for Pelosi confirmed Friday that the laptop used for presentations was stolen when the pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.
After Capitol riot, many point out stark contrast between treatment of BLM protesters, pro-Trump mob
The violent breaching of the halls of power on Capitol Hill by insurrectionists represents one of the plainest displays of a racial double standard in modern history.
Scotland's justice minister wants to bar Trump from coming to UK after he 'incited a violent mob'
Scotland's Justice Minister Humza Yousaf is calling on officials to deny President Trump's entry into the U.K. following the riots in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, blaming him directly for inciting a "violent mob" at the nation's Capitol.
Capitol Police rejected federal help to quell pro-Trump mob
Three days before supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the U.S Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower.
DPD Chief Craig slams Capitol Police handling of pro-Trump rally that turned into riot
Craig called on transparency from Capitol Police in the coming days, assuring Detroiters - if anything similar happens here, they're ready. "In Detroit, we don't retreat," he said.
Michigan Attorney General says State Capitol is not safe, visitors should stay away
Attorney General Dana Nessel Nessel fears something like that could happen here. Less than 24 hours after the riots in DC, our state capitol had to be evacuated because of a bomb threat.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigns blaming Trump rhetoric after Capitol riot
In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos, a Michigan native, blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation's democracy. She says, "There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me."
DC police post 26 pages of riot suspect photos for identification
With advancements in modern technology and the use of social media, tracking down rioters seen in large crowds are easy to track down, experts say.
Double-standard on display with police at Capitol Hill riot, say Black activists
"In the summer of 2020, BLM had a protest in DC, you had people in the Army, the military, the Capitol Police, the Secret Service, everybody. Fatigues, helmets, long rifles, (like) 'You're not coming in here,'" Rev. Wendell Anthony said. "And they were peaceful."
President Trump releases new statement, says he was outraged at Capitol Hill mayhem
"To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country," Trump said. "And to those who broke the law, you will pay."
Could Trump be removed with 25th Amendment? Legal minds explain
The 25th Amendment says that the Vice President and half the Cabinet must believe that President Trump is unable to do his job.
Sedition charge possible for pro-Trump Capitol rioters, top federal prosecutor says
The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia said Thursday that "all options are on the table" for charging members of the violent pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol — including sedition charges.
Gov. Whitmer says U.S. Capitol scenes similar to Michigan's protests: "were they not paying attention?"
When people stormed inside the U.S. Capitol, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said it's similar to what happened in Lansing just 8 months ago