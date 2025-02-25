Former East China theater teacher arrested for allegedly paying teens for nude photos

The Brief Federal court documents reveal that a former theater teacher allegedly paid underage girls for nude photos. Allegations against Higler date back years. The East China School District is under scrutiny, with the community demanding accountability.



Federal court documents reveal six teen girls say a former theater teacher paid them for nude photos.

Meanwhile, the list is much longer and goes back years—some say they tried to tell their school employees who did nothing.

What they're saying:

A community is outraged at the East China School Board and superintendent where FOX 2 was told 5 and 6 years ago many girls came forward to the staff at St. Clair High School to alert them of alleged inappropriate behavior by former theater teacher, Tim Higler, but nothing was done.

Higler was arrested by the FBI, and faced a slew of charges for buying nude photos and videos from underage girls in exchange for booze, vape pens, and money.

One teen was in 7th grade. He’d allegedly pay $10 to $75 per ask and even tried to get one to meet him for sex.

The charges are from 2023 to 2024, but former students say Higler was asking for nudes years before.

Dig deeper:

Claire O’Neil says Higler even called her into class to ask if she had feelings for him.

"I know he had asked me for some. I declined, but I can tell you that he did purchase me specifically alcohol under the age of 21," she said. "The blinds are drawn, the lights are off. I'm talking to this man in a dark room for no reason."

She says she told her counselors and principal at the time.

Peyton Ostin, also a former student, says Higler sent her money and messaged her on social media.

"If I could go back, I would put myself more in the line of fire and let him come onto me more, so I could've had more ammunition to use against him," said Ostin.

What's next:

The district says they're cooperating with the investigation, handing over Higler’s personnel records, but no one has been interviewed by investigators.

"If your school's not listening, take it to the police. If the police aren't listening, contact the news. Make a scene, be loud, be heard," Ostin said.

As far as how the school handled the whole situation, the district said it's all under internal review and they’re promising updates.