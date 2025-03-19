Former Eminem employee accused of leaking unreleased music

It has been two months since Eminem's music was leaked online. On Wednesday, the FBI revealed that one of his former employees was responsible, and the man could face years in prison if convicted.

The backstory:

Marshall Mathers, also known as Eminem, is synonymous with Detroit and music. Local Grammy-nominated producer Electrifying Filthy Rockwell says what happened to him is just wrong.

"This music is like our kids. We nurture it and we grow fond relationships with the music, and the songs, and the time we stand to put in it," said Rockwell. "So, it's detrimental when somebody leaks your music."

What they're saying:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says they were notified that hip-hop star Eminem's unreleased music was found online. Today, the bureau charged one of his former employees.

"I think that's heartbreaking. We work hard, we all know how long it takes for Eminem to work on music and put out an album."

Specifically, the FBI says 46-year-old Joseph Strange of Holly was charged with criminal infringement of a copyright and interstate transportation of stolen goods.

"It's like a piece of art you working on and somebody just puts a camera on it while you working on it for everyone to see before you're not even done. To be honest, Eminem is the first person who got me on stage to rap."

He empathizes with Eminem because of the time and heart that goes into making music.

"We sit down we create for hours and hours, and months, and years sometimes years, working on these songs," he said.

What's next:

The FBI states that if Strange is found guilty on both charges, he could face up to 15 years in prison. Rockwell hopes justice is served.

Strange was an employee from 2007 to 2021.

The FBI states that the music was allegedly stolen through hard drives, which is how Eminem's team was able to find it.