Former governors, political heavyweights form election defense project

A bipartisan group is at work to assure the public that Michigan will run a fair, honest, and open election this fall despite rhetoric from some that that may not be the case.

Two former governors and two former state senators are part of the Michigan Democracy Defense Project.

Over the years former Governors Jim Blanchard and John Engler along with former Lt. Gov John Cherry and Senate GOP leader Mike Bishop have had their political disagreements.

But they are united on wanting to debunk the notion that the fall election will not be fair and square.

"We come here to call out any politician, Democrat or Republican, or any organization that is intent on sowing doubt, distrust about this very foundation to the Democratic society which is the electoral process," Cherry said.

This bi-partisan reunion comes at a time when former President Donald Trump is still questioning the last election.

Republican Mike Bishop argues, let's move forward.

"I believe our country is at a crossroads and if we don't unify behind a shared vision, we will continue to dwell in the past," he said. "And I think it is a big mistake to re-litigate the results of the previous election."

And Gov. Engler advises all candidates to not plant the seeds before the election suggesting that the voting may be rigged.

"It is counter-productive to the candidate, I believe," he said. "I wouldn't say that Mr. Trump of the people around him or anybody else, that it's rigged before it's even been held."

These four gentlemen will monitor the statements of candidates during the campaign, and when necessary they will step in try to refute any claims about unfair elections.

"We want to make sure that when people raise the idea that elections are rigged or there's fraud, that we can make sure everything is investigated, but we will beat it down," Blanchard said.

Michigan joins other swing states in bird-dogging the election with this special bi-partisan Protect the Democracy Project.

