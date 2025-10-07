Former US Congresswoman Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick dies at 80

article

The Brief Former Congresswoman Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick has died at the age of 80 on Tuesday. Kilpatrick represented Michigan's 13th and 15th districts from 1997 to 2011. She is the mother of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.



Former US Congresswoman Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick has died at the age of 80, her family announced on Tuesday.

Kilpatrick represented Michigan's 13th and 15th districts from 1997 to 2011. She previously worked as a state representative from 1979 to 1997.

She was a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and a dedicated Appropriations Committee member. Kilpatrick advocated for securing more funding for Detroit during her time in office.

Kilpatrick was also the mother of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

"In honor of Congresswoman Kilpatrick, we encourage everyone to reflect on their own role in making our community a better place and to continue the courageous work she championed for all," her family said in a statement.

Kilpatrick is survived by her two children, Ayanna and Kwame and her eight grandchildren.