Former Michigan Republican Congressman weighing run for open Senate seat

A prominent Michigan Republican from the moderate wing of the party intends to throw his hat into the ring in the race for U.S. Senate.

Mike Rogers served 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives before retiring in 2015. FOX 2's Tim Skubick has learned the 60-year-old former lawmaker is eyeing a run for MIchigan's open seat soon to be left vacant by Democrat Debbie Stabbenow.

Previous comments by Rogers earlier in 2023 indicated he had little interest in running again. "I'm not sure I'm thinking about running for the U.S. Senate," he said in a March segment of Off The Record. He did leave open the door with another comment.

"You never say never in politics, I have learned that for sure."

Rogers' interest in the U.S. Senate since March grew after he concluded he could not get into the White House. Since then, he's received lots of encouragement back home about running for senate, including from some willing to donate funds to help finance a campaign.

The seat he's interested in is a coveted one since balance in the U.S. Senate is slim and Michigan's status as a battleground state.

Backers of Rogers believe he could offer a more moderate brand of politics, contrasting with the more conservative wing of the party associated with former President Donald Trump. Some believe his style of politics could help bridge gaps within Michigan's Republican Party.

"When you look at what the national scene is about, we can't agree grievance politics, the sugar high of ‘I slapped my opponents and it gets 400,000 likes on my Facebook page’ is not working," he said on Off The Record.

Few Republicans after officially declared for Senate, while U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) is seen as a strong contender for the Democratic Party nomination.

Before he makes a formal announcement, Rogers will need to address some private business factors.