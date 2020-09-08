FOUND: Teen Johnson siblings are with grandmother

UPDATE (7 p.m.): Both children are safe and with their grandmother. A relative called FOX 2 to say that a custody dispute is ongoing and that a false police report may have been made.

Officials are asking for help finding a pair of missing teen siblings, gone since June 26.

Arianna and Elijah Johnson have been missing from their Detroit home and are being sought by The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Warren police. It is suspected they may still be in the Detroit area.

MISSING: Elijah Johnson, left, Arianna Johnson.

Arianna is 17 years old, 4 feet, 11 inches and weighs about 128 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Elijah is 16 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs about 178 pounds, also with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about Elijah and Arianna Johnson, you are urged to contact the Warren Police Department at 1-586-574-4700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, or 1-800-843-5678.