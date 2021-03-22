Four children ages 8-14 could face charges after robbing mid-Michigan dental office

Four children — ages 8 to 14 — could face charges after supplies and petty cash were stolen from a mid-Michigan dental office.

The office in Barryton was burglarized Thursday, the Mecosta County sheriff’s office said.

The suspects entered through a window, authorities said.

The four juveniles were identified and later admitted to being involved in the break-in and theft. They also were found with the dental supplies, the sheriff’s office said

A report will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.

Barryton is northeast of Grand Rapids.