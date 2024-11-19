article

Novi police are investigating a string of home invasions that took place over the past few weeks that authorities believe are related to the ongoing issue of transnational gangs targeting wealthy homes in Oakland County.

There have been at least four reported incidents throughout the community where unknown suspects had broke into homes through windows and stole items inside.

In each of the four home invasions that police are investigating, the suspects approached the targeted home either via wooded areas or large fields that are located behind the residences.

The break-in methods are similar to other incidents announced by the Oakland County Sheriff last year, who warned the public that high-end homes were being broken into by suspects using jammers for disrupting home security systems that are connected to the home's wifi.

From there, they frequently steal money, jewelry, wallets, purses, and small safes.

In a letter sent to the Maybury Park Estates neighborhood association, police told residents they were "fairly confident" that individuals from South America were responsible for the break-ins.

"These groups work across the country in 4-5 person teams and typically target homes that are secluded or that back up to wooded areas or golf courses. The reason for this is that it presents an easy escape route and reduces the chances that these crews will be seen by other homeowners," the letter read.

Before breaking in, the suspects are known for scouting out potential homes by observing the patterns of residents before attempting to enter.

Homeowners have been encouraged to install hard-wired security cameras that are not susceptible to hammers used by the suspects.

Novi police also ask anyone leaving their home for a significant time to fill out a "Home Watch" application what will notify police when they are gone. A volunteer team will conduct extra patrols at residences with no one home.

