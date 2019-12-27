Four suspected of cell phone robberies in Royal Oak, Southfield

Royal Oak Police are warning about a string of thefts taking place at cell phone stores around the metro area.

Police initially responded to a Sprint Store located on Woodward Avenue, where they arrived on scene and observed the front window was shattered. Several cell phones had been stolen from inside the business.

Officers investigating the incident identified a possible suspect vehicle as a newer model gray Toyota RAV4 with a black roof. There were four occupants identified in the vehicle, however, their identities were concealed by black hoodies and other material in front of their faces.

While this particular breaking and entering incident happened at 31668 Woodward, it's likely the store wasn't the only one hit by these individuals.

Upon notifying other police departments, agencies in Southfield and Farmington Hills reported a similar suspect vehicle that's been involved in overnight cell phone store burglaries.