FOX 2 Giving Guide

FOX 2 is working for you all year long, but we know we're part of a bigger community -- a giving community.

That's why we go to work every year to help connect you to the people and agencies who need your help.

At the heart of that effort is The Giving Guide - a list we put together every year that helps make giving easy! We create this guide to be used as tool to help you get more involved. The Giving Guide features the needs of local charities – what they do, what they need, and how you can help!

Our partner in this project is Gardner-White Furniture. For years they helped us distribute the list through their stores - but this year we are going virtual! You can get the Giving Guide below or on Gardner-White's Website

Also - be sure to stop by any Gardner White Furniture location throughout the holiday to help a family, senior citizen or veteran through Volunteers of America Michigan's Adopt a Family Program. Just look for the big trees with ornaments that each represent someone who needs your help. Give the gift of hope this holiday!

We invite you to make a Holiday Connection!