FOX 2's Weather Authority is asking for your vote at Gardner White's Twinkle Town

Tuesday night was the kickoff for Twinkle Town with a free community celebration - featuring the trees, treats, and festive fun.

Gardner White's Twinkle Town in Warren features a Parade of Trees including a tree decorated by our Weather Authority team with a "Winter Wonderland" theme.

Gardner White partners with Metro Detroit celebrities and influencers to design trees.

Each tree represents a charity. Ours is DRAW or "Disaster Relief at Work" – a local charity that provides relief services to people who have been hit by natural disasters.

It’s a competetion – and the winning Christmas tree gets $10,000 for their charity. We, of course, hope you will vote for our tree.

So come to the Warren Gardner White - check out the trees - then vote at the store or you can vote on Gardner White's website HERE.



