FOX 2's Weather Authority is asking for your vote at Gardner White's Twinkle Town

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  November 12, 2024 11:19pm EST
Good News Only
FOX 2 Detroit

Vote for the Weather Authority's Christmas Tree at Twinkle Town by Gardner White

Each tree represents a charity. Ours is DRAW or "Disaster Relief at Work" – a local charity that provides relief services to people who have been hit by natural disasters.

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tuesday night was the kickoff for Twinkle Town with a free community celebration -  featuring the trees, treats, and festive fun.

Gardner White's Twinkle Town in Warren features a Parade of Trees including a tree decorated by our Weather Authority team with a "Winter Wonderland" theme.

Gardner White partners with Metro Detroit celebrities and influencers to design trees.

It’s a competetion – and the winning Christmas tree gets $10,000 for their charity.  We, of course, hope you will vote for our tree.

So come to the Warren Gardner White - check out the trees - then vote at the store or you can vote on Gardner White's website HERE.


 