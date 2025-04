Eastbound I-94 has been closed at 10 Mile due to a crash involving a three-vehicle crash Thursday.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck which took place at 11:50 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. SkyFOX is over the area and spotted a semi-truck among the vehicles involved.

It is unclear if any drivers were injured at this time.

