Free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits to be shipped in late January

It’s a major step by the Biden Administration to slow the spread of COVID-19

"If we would have had this in the beginning it would have slowed down the Covid," said Monique Respress.

On Tuesday - one day earlier than initially announced - the government started the process of taking orders for the rapid at-home Covid test kits through www.covidtests.gov

It’s an initiative that makes $500 million test kits available to the public at no cost.

The rollout comes as rapid test kits are in high demand and difficult to find at stores and pharmacies.

"It’s kind of ridiculous cause I kind of need it as soon as possible because I have places I need to go," said Danielle Parker. "I think the initiative this is a great idea."

Medical professionals believe that testing is one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"The whole purpose is so that if you do get sick, you’re not running to a store or running to an office where you could potentially infect more people," said Dr. Asha Shajahan, Beaumont Grosse Pointe.

Every home in the US can now order four at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 test kits. The kits will not cost you anything and will be shipped out in late January.

When you go to the website, you need to provide your contact information and mailing address and then click check out now.

"Having four tests is good and each test usually has two swabs," Shajahan said. "You don’t have to go to an urgent care, you don’t have to go to a drug store, you don’t have to search for a test that’s been so hard to get our hands on."

If you get a positive test result doctor says trust the result and report it.

"It’s a great indicator that if you test positive you know you have Covid at that point, call your doctor to find out what to do, and report information to your local health department," she said.

But there are times when additional testing is needed.

"If you’ve had two negative tests in a row and you’re still concerned because you have active symptoms I would opt to get a PCR test," she said.

To learn more about getting test kits at no cost, go to www.covidtests.gov

"It’s a good thing to have on hand if you are able to order it and get it sent to your home," Shajahan said. "I would highly recommend it."