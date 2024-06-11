Free concerts bring live entertainment to metroparks all summer long

article

Spend time outside enjoying live music at Huron-Clinton Metroparks this summer.

Free concerts planned for Sundays at Lake St. Clair Metropark and select Tuesdays at Stony Creek Metropark will bring a variety of genres to the parks.

Lake St. Clair concerts will be held at the Thomas Welch Activity Center from 6:30-9 p.m., and Stony Creek shows are from 7-8:30 p.m. at Eastwood Beach.

Lake St. Clair Metropark concert schedule:

June 16 – Big Pappa & the Machine (straight up party)

June 23 – Sax Maniacs Soul Train Tribute (disco, funk)

June 30 – Taylor Tucky (country)

July 7 – RocknSoul (straight up party)

July 14 – All Time High (straight up party)

July 21 – Under Pressure (rock, funk & pop)

July 28 – Gridiron & Friends (party)

August 4 –Stone Blossoms (classic rock)

August 11 – Velvet Steel with Special Guest "Pat Benatar" Tribute (top 40 rock & pop)

August 18 – The Ashley Lynn Experience (country with a twist)

August 25 – Itchycoo Park (late 60s/early 70s)

September 1 – Larry Lee & the Back in the Day Band (funk, r&b, soul)

Stony Creek Metropark concert schedule:

June 14 – Gridiron & Friends (party)

June 28 – Motown Eagles (Eagles tribute)

July 12 –The Ashley Lynn Experience (country with a twist)

July 26 – Persuasion (party)

August 9 – Itchycoo Park (late 60s/early 70s)

August 23 – Kris Kurzawa’s Led Zeppelin Experience Featuring Barbara Payton (Led Zeppelin tribute)

---

Though the concerts are free, a metropark pass is required to get into the parks for the shows.

Metropark pass prices

An annual pass gets you into all 13 parks for a year, while daily passes are available for those who aren't ready to commit to an annual pass or only want to visit once or twice.

Most people have to pay to enter the metroparks in a vehicle. Disabled veterans with a DV license plate are the exception; they get free entry.

Annual pass prices

Annual vehicle pass

Price for residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties: $40

Non-resident price: $45

Seniors 62 and older (resident): $29

Senior non-resident: $34

Annual Oakland County/Metropark pass

Includes entry into the 13 Metroparks plus Oakland County Parks.

Price: $64

Annual boat pass

Price for residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties: $35

Non-resident price: $40

Seniors 62 and older (resident): $24

Senior non-resident: $29

Annual vehicle/boat combo

Price for residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties: $75

Non-resident price: $85

Seniors 62 and older: $53

Senior non-resident: $58

Daily passes

Daily passes are $10 per vehicle and $10 per boat trailer.

The metroparks offer a trade-up program that allows daily passes to be traded in for an annual pass.

Trading in one to three daily passes gets you $10 to $30 off an annual pass, while four daily passes can be traded in for an annual pass.

Learn more about the trade-up program.

How to buy a Metropark pass

Annual passes, except for senior passes, can be purchased online. Buy an annual metropark pass here.

Senior passes must be purchased at a park toll booth or park office. Daily passes and all other annual passes can also be purchased when entering a metropark.