Free health screenings offered at 10th Annual Men's Health Event

Despite the concerns of entering public spaces in 2020, doctors believe staying away from annual checkups and health screenings are the exact wrong thing to do - especially COVID-19.

With the pandemic shining a light on the health disparities among different populations, increasing in severity for those facing multiple health problems, health professionals are hoping to boost screenings and vaccination rates by creating more accessible methods for citizens.

The Men's Health Foundation will be putting on its 10th year of the Men's Health Event by offering drive-through health screenings Sept. 26.

“This is an opportunity for those who are delaying their health care services to start them in a very safe environment,” said Dr. Michael Lutz, president and founder of the MIU Men’s Health Foundation and a urologist with the Michigan Institute of Urology. “It’s also a chance to kick off a healthier lifestyle for those who may have been ignoring it."

"Our screenings save lives, and we have the most in-depth blood screening panel available at a free health event,” he added.

With declining rates of doctor's visits fueling growing concern that many health problems are going unnoticed in Americans, the MIU wants to put a dent in lost progress for preventative care.

At an event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds, free accessible health care screenings will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who has reserved a spot will have the opportunity for:

Vital screenings

Bloodwork panel

Flu vaccinations

COVID-19 nasal swab and antibody testing

HIV testing

All tests will be offered without participants leaving their vehicles.

The bloodwork can help characterize liver functionality, diabetes, kidney function, basic metabolism, and prostate problems.

Advanced registration is available by texting MHE 2020 to 483-55 or online at TheMensHealthEvent.com. Email questions to info@miumenshealthfoundation.org. Detailed descriptions of all blood tests and screenings are available at: miumenshealthfoundation.org/screening-details. Men who choose to participate in the blood screening tests will receive a copy and explanation of their results by text or by mail for those without a smartphone.