Free money education webinars offered for Financial Literacy Month

April is Financial Literacy Month.

Bloom Advisors, a Farmington Hills financial planning business, is providing free webinars about money issues.

"What we're trying to do is just raise awareness, give people information. Knowledge is power," Jennifer Bloom said. "I was a middle school math teacher right out of college, and we never talk about things like debt or interest or the fundamentals of personal finance."

The webinars will provide education about different areas of money management. Some planned webinars include ones for women and millennials, as well as ones about retirement and other issues faced at different stages of life.

"If you haven't started, don't let that be a deterrent to getting your feet wet, educating yourself and preparing for your future," Stephanie Bloom said.

Click here to register for the webinars.