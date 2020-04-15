Live
Weather
Coronavirus
How 2 Help
Email newsletters
Contests
More
Expand / Collapse search
Watch Live
☰
Search site
News
Local
National
Hall of Shame
Let It Rip
FOXe Reports
Unusual
Michigan's Most Wanted
Coronavirus
Interactive Map tracks spread of coronavirus
Coronavirus Now on FOX 2 Detroit
Symptoms and How to Prepare
CoronavirusNOW.com
Support Local Businesses
Weather
Closings
Weather App
Weather Alerts
Traffic
Airport Delays
Mornings
The Nine
Mug Contest
Health Works
Cooking School
Amy's Angels
Jill of All Trades
Get Fit
Money Saver
Nosh with Josh
Doctor is In
Sports
Lions
Wolverines
Spartans
Pistons
Tigers
Red Wings
Entertainment
CriticLEE Speaking
TV Listings
Watch FOX Shows
Contests
Start 2 Finish
About Us
FOX 2 Staff
Contact Us
Apps
Job Shop
FCC Public File
Work at FOX 2
Closed Captions
Internships
Money
Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House
Tech Town Detroit aiming new grant money at freelancers, home-based small businesses
Trump, Congress near deal on small business, hospital aid
Ilhan Omar introduces bill to cancel rent, mortgage payments during coronavirus pandemic
Michigan residents approve of Whitmer's handling of COVID-19 over Trump's, new poll shows
Shake Shack to return $10M small business loan
New Woodhaven-based athletic wear company donates proceeds to those on front line of COVID-19
Community Care Services offer mental health help to hospitality workers hit hard by shutdown
Personal Finance
View More
Do you qualify for a stimulus check in Senate's coronavirus response bill?
Tax changes from SECURE Act impacts new parents, retirement
Identity theft rises during tax season. Here's how to protect against that
5 savings tricks to treat yourself this Halloween
Fall is here, there is still time to reach savings goals for year
Troy company works with larger companies to help employees pay college debt
View More
The Economy
View More
Detroit Medical Center furloughs nearly 500 team members amid COVID-19 crisis
New York Bagel in Ferndale takes advantage of small business grants to keep employees paid during COVID-19 pandemic
View More
Small Business
View More
Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House
Tech Town Detroit aiming new grant money at freelancers, home-based small businesses
Shake Shack to return $10M small business loan
New Woodhaven-based athletic wear company donates proceeds to those on front line of COVID-19
View More
COVID-19 & the Economy
Trump, Congress near deal on small business, hospital aid
Ilhan Omar introduces bill to cancel rent, mortgage payments during coronavirus pandemic
Shake Shack to return $10M small business loan
Detroit Medical Center furloughs nearly 500 team members amid COVID-19 crisis