Veterans can take a free ORV ride at Holly Oaks next week

Veterans can celebrate Armed Forces Day with a free off-road vehicle ride at Holly Oaks ORV Park next week.

Dubbed Veteran Dirt Day, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 16, vets and one guest can take a ride with a volunteer at the Oakland County park. Vets can also bring one guest along for the ride, as long as they are 10 or older.

In addition to the ORV ride, veterans will also be able to speak with vendors who provide resources.

Veterans can sign up for a one-hour ride time slot here.

Anyone with questions is asked to reach out to 248-221-8040 or email OCPRecreation@oakgov.com.