Freeze warning overnight leads to chilly Saturday

Ready for a frosty night?

Freeze Warning goes into effect overnight: from 2 a.m to 9 a.m. Saturday morning. That means sub-freezing temperatures, near 30 degrees in some areas, could occur. The projected overnight low for Detroit is 35.

So after a chilly start to Saturday, temperatures will only warm to 58, where 66 is our average for this time of the year. More sun for Saturday as High pressure continues to build in. Saturday's overnight low is not as cold: 42 degrees.

Sunday with a breeze out of the southwest at 10-15 mph will be a little milder. Sun and clouds, high of 64/44.

Similar temperatures for Monday 65/45.

Then highs near 70 both Tuesday and Wednesday, overnight lows near 54 both nights with rain possible on a windy Wednesday.

Thursday brings a better chance for rain, still breezy with cooler air: 64/48.

Dry Friday and chilly again. High of 55.

