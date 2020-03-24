Friends hold drive-by birthday celebration for Wyandotte teen who beat cancer

A Wyandotte teenager is celebrating the best way she can amid this COVID-19 outbreak winning a tough battle against cancer.

“I finished chemo last week and I was supposed to have this huge birthday party and it just put me in the house forever,” said Autumn Bryant.

Autumn reached a giant, incredible milestone. Not only did she finish her final chemo treatment to beat cancel, but on Monday, she turned 14 years old.

“I’m happy. I did the same things I normally did. I woke up, played roblox with my sister and my mom and we just hang out,” she said.

She was supposed to have a big party, but because of the threat of COVID-19, that celebration was put on hold. But her closest friends found a way to celebrate her anyway. With the help of her best friend's mom Michelle Lozon, they had a drive-by birthday parade to celebrate her special day.

“Hopefully it makes her feel better,” said Abigail Lozon.

“It’s good because she can feel happy and know that she got something out of her birthday,” said her friend Kaydence.

“It is super important we don't want her to lose faith and we want her to know that she is very important still even though we can't see her. We just want her to know how loved she is,” Michelle Lozon said.

While she is going to have to stay home and protect her health for a while longer, Autumn looks forward to the day when she can figure skate and hang out with her friends.

“I also hope that she knows that after this is all over we’re going to have the best party ever,” Michelle said.

“I feel very loved. I can't believe people actually did that for me. Thank you very much,” Autumn said.