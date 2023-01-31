Frigid pattern continues, chance for flurries overnight

Hello gang, the cold pattern continues through Saturday - but Friday will be the COLDEST of this stretch.

Not much snow coming our way, but KEEP PETS INSIDE during this cold stretch.

For the rest of Tuesday evening and overnight, VERY COLD with perhaps a few evening flurries and a low of 9.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, STILL COLD with a high of 26.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, NOT AS COLD High of 33.

Friday: Partly cloudy, BREEZY AND FRIGID and a few flurries with a high of 13.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, and a high of 29.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and milder with a high of 39.

STAY WARM

-Luterman



