Frigid temps this week as winter chill sticks around

Hello gang, we are in for a very cold stretch this week. Reminder to KEEP PETS INSIDE. Thankfully, not much snowfall is expected.

We sure could use some sunshine, and we’ll get some mid-week.

For the rest of Monday evening and overnight, mostly cloudy and VERY COLD late with a low of just 7.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some flurries, VERY COLD with a high of 19.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, still cold with a high of 25.

Thursday: Partly cloudy but not as cold, with a high near 30.

Friday: Partly cloudy and COLD AGAIN with a few flurries and a high of 16.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 28.

Sunday: Cloudy and a high of 37.

Stay warm!

-Luterman



