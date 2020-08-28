From homeless to leadership: Woman helping lead organization that saved her life 30 years ago

A Michigan woman is inspiring others as her life has come full circle. She now has a top job with the very organization that helped save her life nearly 30 years ago.

At 17, Rita Fields became pregnant, dropped out of high school and because of an unstable home found herself hungry and living on the streets.

"It's incredibly lonely to be so young and to have no home and no resources and to also to be pregnant," said said. "Normally I would get up, I would sort of rearrange my clothes and I'd go out for a day of panhandling. That was my job and I could not get up. I was too weak."

But on that dark day, another homeless person happened to suggest she go to the South Oakland Shelter. It was a decision that changed everything.

"I was able to get some clothing for the first time; I hadn't had any clothing. I had barely eaten. I was incredibly small, I went to the doctor for the first time."

The 30-day program gave Rita what she needed to get back on her feet. That year, she had her baby and went back to school and completed her senior year. And then she didn't stop there.

Known now as Dr. Fields, Rita earned a degree in English and psychology, a master's in human resources and a doctorate in corporate management, which soon led her back to the South Oakland Shelter - now known as Lighthouse, relocated in Pontiac.

"It's always been a place for me that has had so much meaning and purpose in my life and so from that time that I came back after my doctorate, I've stayed ever since and then this position opened up."

Dr. Fields has had a successful career as a corporate executive, professor and even owns her own business. She spent nearly 20 years on the Lighthouse board, which made it pretty easy for CEO Ryan Hertz to offer her the position of Chief Talent and Strategy Officer.

"People are resilient but they're usually not quite as resilient as Rita has shown to be. And to be able to look towards what's possible if somebody really, really both pushes themself, there's also a lot of circumstantial things that people can't control. I think it's inspirational," said Hertz.

Especially right now when COVID-19 has Lighthouse serving people more than ever before. They're providing emergency food and hotel rooms for shelter.

For those who may be feeling helpless, Hertz hopes Dr. Fields will continue to offer hope as her life has come full circle.

"I really cannot adequately express how deeply personal this is for me, how honored I am in a position to serve and to take care of the people who take care of the community that I am an alumni of," Dr. Fields said.

To learn more about Lighthouse, visit lighthousemi.org.