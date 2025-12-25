Lions fall to Vikings after turning the ball over six times

Image 1 of 5 ▼ MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 25: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions hands the ball off to Jahmyr Gibbs #0 during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Nothing went right for the Lions on Christmas Day as they lost their third straight game, fell to 8-8 on the season, and were eliminated from the NFL playoff picture.

The Lions had six turnovers in the 23-10 loss.

The Vikings scored on a long run with 3:43 to play, to push the lead to 10, sinking Detroit, who had hung in the game despite the turnovers prior to that moment.

Minnesotta scored again with about a minute to play to make the final margin.

Jared Goff was sacked 5 times in the loss.

After taking the past two NFC North titles, reaching the conference championship game after the first one and posting a franchise-record 15 wins for the second one, the Lions (8-8) lost their third straight game in a sloppy performance unfit for the NFL’s Christmas Day showcase.

Jared Goff was charged with three lost fumbles, twice on errant snaps by backup center Kingsley Eguakun, and threw two interceptions after just six giveaways over the first 15 games this season. The Lions entered the week with only eight turnovers, the fewest in the league.