Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeast Michigan on Friday due to freezing rain

The Brief A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan on Friday. A wintry mix that will include freezing rain is expected to coat the area with ice, leading to slick roads and sidewalks.



Driving back from holiday trips could be tricky Friday due to a system expected to bring freezing rain to much of the state, including Southeast Michigan.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties from 5 a.m. until 4 p.m. Dec. 26.

According to the National Weather Service, the area is expected to receive a wintry mix that will lead to 0.10" to 0.20 inch of ice accumulation, with higher totals possible in some spots.

Travel impacts

This freezing rain is expected to lead to slick road conditions during a day that is often busy with post-holiday travel.

Drivers are urged to slow down, increase following distance, and use extra caution on Friday, especially if they must drive in the morning.

Other dangers

Walking could be tricky on untreated sidewalks, too, so caution is also urged if you will be outside on foot.

The NWS has also issued an alert that localized power outages could be possible.