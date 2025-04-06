Fundraiser for Gideon, dog nearly burned to death in boiling water, is big success

The Brief A dog is recovering after suffering abuse allegedly by its owner's daughter. With 3rd degree burns over most of his body, Gideon had intense medical treatment. The group helping him recover is allowing visitors on Sunday to meet Gideon.



A fundraiser, hosted by the Detroit Animal Welfare Group, to raise money for the continued care of a dog who was nearly killed after being burned in boiling water, was a big success Sunday.

Bubba's 33 in Macomb allowed the group to hold the fundraiser, which drew hundreds of people to visit and raise money for Gideon, who was the star of the day.

It's hard to believe that the spunky Jack Russell Terrier mix almost didn't survive one of the most unimaginable animal abuse cases in January after being dipped in boiling water, allegedly by the dog owner's daughter.

What they're saying:

Kelly Lebonty, who is the director of Detroit Animal Welfare Group based in Romeo, took on the massive responsibility of rescuing this puppy from the Detroit home and, along with the vet and Gideon's foster family, has been providing constant care over the last 3 months.

"I have been in anesthesia for 25 years, giving anesthesia to humans and taking care of animals for 13 years now, and he was in the most pain I have ever seen any living being."

With 3rd degree burns over most of his body, Gideon had intense medical treatment which included fresh fish skin grafts, pain meds, creams, and daily bandage changes.

"He was having nightmares and would wake himself up crying and fearful, and just didn't want to be touched by any humans. Even though he was a 3- or 4-month-old puppy, he still knows," she said.

Gideon has improved immensely, but Lebonty says he'll always have to deal with skin damage, limited mobility, and suffering physically and psychologically.

Gideon had just recently turned the corner, playing with toys and humans.

"There have been so many awesome people that have come together for Gideon from across the world," she said.