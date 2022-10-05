Fustini's recipe for Chicken Harvest Bowl
(FOX 2) - There's no end to the ways olive oil can improve a meal, be it for fish prior to cooking or as dressing for salad.
Fustini's has plenty of olive oil to try and residents can see their selection at any of their four locations, including Traverse City, Ann Arbor, Holland, and Petoskey.
The best way to try out each oil is with its own recipe. Fustini's has a chicken bowl that's worth trying.
Ingredients
- 1 lb Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- 1 small red onion, sliced in half and thin slices
- 2 sweet potatoes, cut into 1" cubes
- 1-3 tablespoons Fustini's Medium SELECT olive oil
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- salt and pepper to taste
- 3 cups cooked chicken (grilled, roasted, baked etc)
- 2 cups finely chopped kale
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds
- 3 cups cooked rice (brown or white)
Vinaigrette
- 1/4 cup apple cider
- 1/4 cup Fustini's Michigan Apple balsamic
- 2/3 cup Fustini's Medium SELECT olive oil
- 1/2 shallot, minced
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon Pure Michigan Honey
- salt and pepper to taste
Recipe
- Preheat oven to 425. On a large, parchment-lined baking sheet, mix Brussels sprouts, sweet potato and red onion with 1-3 tbsp olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and thyme. Bake until vegetables are tender, 25-30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, make the vinaigrette by combining in a large bowl, cider, vinegar, olive oil, shallot, mustard and honey. Whisk until smooth and combined. Season with salt and pepper.
- In a medium bowl, mix kale with cranberries and almonds. Add 1/3 cup of prepared dressing to the salad and toss. To assemble the bowls, top 1 cup rice with 1 cup roasted vegetables, 1/2 cup salad, and 1 cup chicken. Top with a drizzle of dressing and serve.