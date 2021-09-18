FBI, police search wilderness preserve for Brian Laundrie as questions mount in Gabby Petito's disappearance

With Gabby Petito still missing, 50 law enforcement officers from five agencies, including the North Port Police Department and the FBI, began searching the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre park in Venice, Florida – not for Gabby, but for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in her disappearance, who himself has not been seen for days.

North Port Police Department public information officer Josh Taylor said Laundrie’s family spoke with officers Friday night because they were concerned about the well-being of their son.

UPDATES: FBI announces search for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park

The family told officers they believed he entered the reserve earlier this week and his car was driven from the reserve back to the Laundrie house at some point, but authorities did not elaborate on a definitive time frame.

"Brian was not going to speak with us. We knew he wasn’t going to speak with us, so we are not going to dedicate a lot of time to follow someone who was not wanted on a crime. Our focus was to find Gabby," Taylor explained.

He added, "They are North Port residents and he is a North Port resident and it is our responsibility to locate him."

RELATED: Attorney: Brian Laundrie 'on the run' since Tuesday; FBI continues search for Gabby Petito

Courtesy: North Port Police Department

Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11. She had been traveling out west with Laundrie in a camper van. He returned to North Port Florida on September 1 with the van, but without Petito and has been refusing to talk to law enforcement officers.

Taylor said a search for Gabby was taking place Saturday morning in Wyoming, which is the last place she is believed to have been. Taylor added, "We're doing everything we can, within the law, to get answers."

Police have confirmed that law enforcement has access to pings from Brian and Gabby's mobile phones, however, it's unclear if those devices were currently turned on and providing investigators with current location information.

Taylor said that Laundrie's parents did not provide any information to officers Friday night about Petito.

PREVIOUS 'We all fight for each other': Disappearance of Gabby Petito unites North Port community

Jason Anderson lives across from the Carlton Reserve and says he heard helicopters flying over the area beginning around 6 or 7 p.m. on Friday. When he woke up Saturday morning he and his wife saw police officers, the FBI and dogs outside.

"It didn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what they were looking for," Anderson commented.

RELATED Gabby Petito case: Timeline of 22-year-old woman's disappearance

He went on to say that the reserve goes on for miles and miles and it would be a good place to get lost and not be found if that's what someone wanted to do. However, he hopes law enforcement finds Laundrie and Petito.

"The greatest thing would be to find the girl first," Anderson stated. "Tell us where she is and give some peace to the family. I don't want this to be a long, drawn-out thing. Find the guy immediately."

RELATED Gabby Petito: Shop owner claims she spoke to Petito, Laundrie after last confirmed sighting

Taylor said authorities are hopeful they will find Laundrie in the reserve, but added, "These are people who are used to living off the grid. I don't know if he would do day-hikes out here or whatever, but you could be out here for several months if you wanted."

Anyone with information on Laundrie or Petito’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-Call-FBI.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app