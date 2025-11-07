Garden City police search for teen last seen at school

article

A 14-year-old student at Garden City High School is missing.

Police are asking the public for help finding the teenager, who was last seen at the school, located at 6500 Middlebelt Rd.

Liam Craig-Mathis is 210 pounds, 5-foot-11-inches tall, and has brown eyes and black hair. After being at school, the teen never returned home. It's unclear how he left the area, police say.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray North Face jacket, black jeans, black shoes, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-793-1700.

The last photo of Liam before he went missing.